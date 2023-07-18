Back-to-back weekend music festivals draw 80,000 to Cavendish, P.E.I.

Tear down is well underway at the festival grounds in Cavendish, P.E.I., after back-to-back weekend music festivals brought roughly 80,000 visitors to the small community along the Island’s north shore.

The first-ever Sommo Festival drew a crowd of 20,000 to hear Mumford and Sons, Maggie Rodgers, Vance Joy and others over two days.

Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, says the rock-inspired festival attracted the older demographic they were looking for.

“We seen more families there than we ever seen. I think there was more babies with those little headphones on bopping around the site,” said Ben Murphy, Whitecap Entertainment CEO.

“We were always aiming from that 30 to 45 age group, and obviously that demographic has some young kids.”

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival, which has become annual favourite for country music fans in the region, saw more than 60,000 people come through its gates.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., says two festivals brought different crowds and had a “multiplier effect” on the revenues of local businesses.

“They’re buying the festival and event tickets, they’re getting in the accommodations, they’re eating out. They might be doing a little shopping,” said Clemence.

There has been no immediate concerns raised about either festival, and Murphy says he is particularly proud of what he has heard about Sommo.

“People were picking up their own trash. It was very clean around the community. People were very polite and respectful at the accommodations,” said Murphy.

“That’s amazing to see, especially for a first year festival. We’re pretty happy with the attendees and the reaction from the community.”

Both will be discussed at an open public meeting at the end of the month. That will inform the date of the festival next year.