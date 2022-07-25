Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean reveals the inspiration behind his debut single

When Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean took a drag from his cigarette, the lyrics to his debut single fell into place.

“Hold on a second,” McLean said sitting in the studio, his producer standing next to him.

“This song is talking about being with that person who’s just so easy. It just fits, and it’s just fun and sexy and it's exciting.”

The two looked at each other. He thought of the cigarette.

“That's it. How do we make it work in the song? How do we sing it?” asked MacLean.

After cutting “Smoke,” McLean says it gave him the same feeling as the Backstreet hits “I want it that way” and “Don’t go breaking my heart.”

“When you sit back and listen, you just know in your gut, there is something special here.”

He describes it as a mix between Prince and George Michael.

Besides making new music, McLean is busy with the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour. The band has their families along for the ride.

“Back in the day, like Howie said, we used to have bottle service. Now it's baby bottle service. It’s like daddy daycare.”

He says life has changed touring the world with children.

“They all just play with each other, get along with each other. It’s predominately boys, and the boys look out for my girls, and they’re very respectful, and they’re like big brothers.”

McLean says having his family on tour helps keep him grounded.

“As far as staying healthy and fit, trying to keep up with a nine-year-old and a five-year-old, yeah, especially when they are a little bit boy crazy.”

McLean’s new album “Sex and Bodies” will be released in October.