CORNER BROOK, N.L. -- A 66-year-old man accused of threatening to kill politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador in January will have a bail hearing on Monday.

Crown attorney Trina Simms says the bail appearance for George Brake was set during a brief court hearing in Corner Brook, N.L., on Thursday.

Simms says the Crown will oppose Brake's bail application.

Brake is charged with six offences, including uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and with two firearms charges.

He was arrested Jan. 28 near the office of a candidate during the province's election.

RCMP have said a man with 36 knives in the cab of his truck was threatening to execute local politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.