

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man from Bas-Caraquet has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on April 10.

New Brunswick RCMP responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at a home on Rue Saint-Paul shortly after 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with what appeared to be stab wounds. The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A short time later, police arrested a 49-year-old man behind the home. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 11, David Chiasson was charged with attempted murder.

Chiasson appeared in Caraquet Provincial Court on April 12 and was remanded into custody and sent for a five-day psychiatric evaluation. He is scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court on April 24.

The court has imposed a publication ban on the name of the victim. New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.