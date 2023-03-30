Battle of Nova Scotia set to begin Friday

It’s been 15 years since the Cape Breton Eagles and the Halifax Mooseheads have faced off in the QMJHL playoffs.

“2008, I was 3 years old,” said Cam Squires, Cape Breton Eagles Forward.

Long gone are the big names from that 2008 series like Mooseheads Brad Marchand and Jakub Voracek and Eagles hometown favourite Chris Culligan.

Now the rivalry is set again for a new generation.

“It's an exciting time. It's been a long time coming for this organization. I'm really looking forward to game one in Halifax. It's going to be a good atmosphere and we have to get the jump on them early and we will be ready to go,” said Squires.

Unlike most of his players currently on the ice, the Eagles assistant coach Nick MacNeil has personal experience of the playoff rivalry.

“The last time it happened, I was playing it,” said MacNeil.

The Cape Breton native knows what it means to the players on the ice and the fans off it.

“Well it's the battle of Nova Scotia. I think the big thing is they don't like us and we don't like them,” said MacNeil.

The first time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2002, the Eagles came out on top in six games that took both cities by storm. Halifax got their revenge the next year, and in 2008. Halifax are the favourites again this year.

“I don't think it's bad for us. It might be good for us. You never know in playoffs,” said Ivan Ivan, Cape Breton Eagles Forward.

The series starts Friday night at 7pm with Game one in Halifax, before going to Sydney for games three and four next week.