Battle of the Fionas: Cape Breton singer's shows postponed due to post-tropical storm

Well-known Cape Breton musician Fiona MacGillivray had been scheduled to perform on the island last weekend, but post-tropical storm Fiona had other plans.

"Lo and behold, there was a hurricane ripping up the east coast bearing my name that landed on not just the night of my performance, but the launching night. The first night. The timing could not be more strange," said MacGillivray.

The storm postponed her shows and cause extensive damage across the region, leading MacGillivray to find it a little odd that her name is now the biggest talk around town.

"It's always like 'in the wake of Fiona's passing' or 'Fiona's destruction.' Not how I anticipated being talked about on the radio, but here we are," she said.

As if her name isn't coincidence enough, the song she's been best associated with is titled 'Ready for the Storm.'

"It's miraculously become of an anthem. People play it before big storms and I guess when the storm is named Fiona, it's most appropriate of all," she said. "It was a battle of the Fionas and the hurricane won."

However, MacGillivray is hopeful the attention to her first name may have brought more attention to her shows -- when it's safe for them to resume.

"Here's hoping that because of the weather emergency more people will have heard about it than they would have otherwise," said MacGillivray.

In the meantime, while recovery efforts continue in the region, perhaps Cape Bretoners can establish MacGillivray's song titled 'We Rise Again' as their new anthem.