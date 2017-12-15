

The lack of arena ice in Cape Breton is causing some challenges for organizers of one of North America's largest recreation hockey tournaments

The Vince Ryan Tournament has been held in Glace Bay and surrounding areas for the past 29 years. But tournament chair Richie Warren says this year they forced away 20 teams due to the lack of ice surfaces available.

The Bayplex in Glace Bay has been sitting empty for months after mould was found inside. Its future is still being decided. New Waterford's rink is also unavailable because of a commitment to minor hockey.

“The Bayplex always got one more game than other rinks, but the Bayplex always got the most ice time,” Warren says.

Vince Ryan grew up in Donkin and played his earlier hockey days in Glace Bay. But for the first time ever, no games will be held there.

“It's going to be strange for all of us,” Warren says. “It's a gathering at the Bayplex, to be able to see family and friends that we haven't seen all year.”

More than $5 million is dumped into the local economy because of the tournament. It's not yet clear if the closures will have any impact on the financial side.

“It's just abuzz the whole time, but it's a fun buzz because they're here to have fun, play hockey and we enjoy it immensely and the bonus to us it's great business,” says hotel manager Michele Bianchini.

Despite the setback, Warren says the tournament will still attracts players and fans from all around the world.

“There's a couple of gentlemen from McKay's Corner, lived down in Massachusetts, and they travel all the way just to be fans and watch the game,” he says.

