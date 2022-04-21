Bazooka found in home of N.S. man facing firearm charges: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after police say he pointed a gun at a woman.

At around 4:15 p.m. on April 12, RCMP responded to a call about a man pointing a firearm at a woman at a home on East River West Side Road in Glencoe.

When RCMP got there, officers learned the woman had fled to a nearby home and was safe and uninjured.

The woman said the man pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger, but it wasn’t loaded, say police.

Police secured the area around the home and tried to contact the man inside, but got no response.

The Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and RCMP negotiators were called to the scene.

While waiting for ERT, officers saw the man leave from the back of the home. RCMP say he was taken safely into custody.

Police brought him to the Pictou RCMP detachment where he spent the night.

RCMP executed a search warrant at the home and seized six handguns, seven shotguns, eight rifles, a crossbow and various gun parts. A WWI bazooka was also seized and turned over to the Royal Canadian Navy's Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, says police.

Daren Douglas Loucks, 55, of Glencoe, has been charged with the following:

careless use of firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

pointing a firearm

uttering threats and

unsafe storage of a firearm

Loucks was kept in custody and is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 27 at 9:30 a.m.