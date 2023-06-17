Bear spotted at popular park in Riverview, N.B.

A bear has been spotted at a popular park in Riverview, N.B.

The town posted a warning on social media Friday saying a bear had been seen at Mill Creek Nature Park.

Staff from Riverview's Parks and Recreation were dispatched to the park to advise anyone going for a walk that a bear had been sighted.

The town is asking anyone who goes to the park and sees a bear to report the sighting to the Department of Natural Resources at 506-856-2344.

There have been several bear sightings in the Greater Moncton area lately, including one at Moncton's Mapleton Park two weeks ago.