DEBERT, N.S. -- There is more than what meets the eye at the Debert Diefenbunker these days.

A tour of the Cold War era nuclear shelter is not for the faint of heart this Halloween season, as the hallways have now been taken over by an evil doomsday cult.

“We’re in a time where the Cold War is a source of legends and myth, on which much of our literature and culture is built on,” said Enter the Bunker employee, Christopher Wildbore.

An hour long tour will take visitors through a series of riddles and rituals as they weave their way through the underground shelter, encountering scares around every corner.

“It’s a perfect place to have a scare, it’s a nuclear fall-out shelter – which on its own is terrifying,” said Shanlon Gilbert, a graphic designer who works at the bunker.

The underground bunker was one of close to 50 commissioned by the Canadian government in the late 50’s, early 60’s to protect government official across the country in the case of a nuclear attack.

“We have pretty much everything still running that was originally here, it’s quite something. It’s unique everything we’re doing here, it all ties to the history,” said event manager, Tyler Fields.

Tours are available year round, but for the entire month of October – they'll come with a scary twist.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau