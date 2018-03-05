

Cape Breton Regional Police say a body found in New Waterford Lake is believed to be that of a woman who was reported missing after she went cross-country skiing in the area.

Police received a report around 9 p.m. Saturday that the 48-year-old New Victoria woman had failed to return home.

Police officers, a K9 unit, local fire departments, and Ground Search and Rescue crews searched the New Waterford Lake area Saturday evening. Members of the Cape Breton Regional Police dive team joined the search Sunday morning.

Members of the dive team found a body in the lake around 10:40 a.m. Monday. Police say the woman’s identity will be confirmed through the medical examiner’s office, but they believe the body is that of the woman who was reported missing.

CTV News has learned the woman is Debbie Lee Pearson, a well-known advocate in her community and a critical voice in saving the Low Point Lighthouse.

Police believe she fell through the ice while she was cross-country skiing. Foul play is not suspected in her death.