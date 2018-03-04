

CTV Atlantic





A search is underway in New Waterford, N.S., for a 48-year-old woman who is believed to have fallen through thin ice.

“Unfortunately we feel we're now in a recovery process,” says Staff Sgt. Ken O’Neill of Cape Breton Regional Police. “We feel the person might have accidentally drowned in the water, so we're following up on that.”

Police received a call from the woman’s family shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night and have been searching ever since. It's believed the woman was cross-country skiing in the area when she vanished.

CTV News has learned the woman police are looking for is Debbie Lee Pearson, a well-known advocate in her community and a critical voice in saving the Low Point Lighthouse.

“She was such a community-related person, saving heritage. The same as myself. It will be a great loss for our community. She was so fun loving, full of spirit,” says Pearson’s friend Melanie Sampson.

Sampson says she’s still in disbelief.

“I am very shocked. I feel so sorry for her mother. Her mother has had several tragic losses already in their family. This will be a hard cross for her mom to bear,” says Sampson.

Police say they have discovered the woman's backpack and skis, but so far nothing else.

“We will stay here until we make a recovery,” says O’Neill. “We are confident and feel strongly she's in this body of water and we will continue until we make a full recovery.”

More than 20 people searched the lake overnight. A dive team was called in Sunday morning and will continue to search.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.