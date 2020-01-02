Body of elderly man found in Truro parking lot
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:40PM AST
TRURO -- The Truro Police Service says a body has been found in a parking lot in the town.
Police say they were called to an address on Waddell Street just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the deceased is an elderly man.
There's no word on how the man died, but police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.