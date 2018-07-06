

CTV Atlantic





The body of a missing man has been recovered from the water near Judique, N.S.

An extensive air and ground search had been underway from Port Hood to Judique since Colin Joseph Beaton was reported missing.

The 31-year-old man was last seen leaving a cottage in Harbourview, N.S., at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say searchers found a body in the ocean near Judique, N.S. around 9 a.m., Thursday. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP underwater recovery team helped recover the body from the water.

While police haven’t identified the man, Beaton’s cousin confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday evening that his body was found by family and a close friend that morning.

Allan MacMaster, who is also the Progressive Conservative MLA for Inverness, said Beaton is “now resting in peace.”

“This evening Colin was reunited with his family and was given the last rights. With this complete, the Beaton Family wants to let all of you out there know how much your support to them has meant over the past few days,” said MacMaster. “We will always remember Colin and keep him close to our hearts.”

The RCMP say the investigation into Beaton’s disappearance and death is ongoing. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.