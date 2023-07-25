Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP

The body of a second missing child who was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.

The body was found in the West Hants community of Brooklyn and has been identified as the second of two children reported missing Saturday after a series of rainstorms, police said.

RCMP also confirmed that human remains discovered by civilians on a shore in a tidal area of a neighbouring Monday were that of the other missing child.

Four people, two children, one youth and one adult, were reported missing Saturday after the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged during the flash flooding. The body of the missing 52-year-old Windsor man was recovered Monday.

Police said the children were travelling with three other people who managed to escape.

During the storms, some parts of Nova Scotia saw up to 250 millimetres of rain, causing widespread damage to roads, bridges and homes.

The missing youth has still not been located.

Police said the ongoing search efforts will continue with support from West Hants, East Hants, Digby, Annapolis and Valley rescue teams, multiple fire departments, Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, and RCMP dog and air services.

