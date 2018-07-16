

CTV Atlantic





Police say a body recovered from the St. John River on the weekend is that of a missing Saint John-area man.

An extensive search for 54-year-old Peter Hoellwarth had been underway since he disappeared about a week ago.

Police officers and volunteers spent days searching residential and wooded areas along the St. John River. At times during the search, volunteers numbered in the hundreds.

Police were also asking residents of west Saint John and Grand Bay – Westfield to check their properties.

Police say Hoellwarth’s body was found in the water close to the Westfield Ferry, near Brandy Point Road, Saturday morning.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say no further details are being released, at the request of his family.