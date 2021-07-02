HALIFAX -- A boil water advisory has been issued for all users of the Annapolis Royal Water Utility.

In an emergency alert issued shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the town says that due to apparent contamination of the water utility and the possibility of unsafe water, consumers are advised to boil all water for at least one minute before drinking, making infant formula, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, dental hygiene or any other activity requiring human consumption.

The utility says this should be done until further notice.

The town says further updates will be posted to their website and Facebook page.

An information line for the public is set up at Annapolis Royal Town Hall, and will be available Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.