Boil water advisory lifted in Halifax

A boil water advisory that went into effect Monday night in Halifax has been lifted.

Halifax Water issued a statement just after 10 a.m. Wednesday saying drinking water samples have met the requirements established by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The advisory previously affected people using the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility.

Residents in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield, and portions of Fall River, Waverley and Herring Cove are being told to follow two steps before consuming water again:

Fridges or other appliances that store water should be flushed for 10 minutes.

Dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray during the boil water advisory.

Halifax Water said the advisory followed a power supply failure somewhere in the treatment facility Monday afternoon.

The issue caused unchlorinated water to enter the system.

The advisory marked the first time Halifax Water used the provincial alert system, which sent out an alert to telecommunication devices around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Another alert was sent just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to say the advisory was lifted.

