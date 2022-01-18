Boston Bruins to honour Willie O'ree, retire number 22 ahead of tonight's game

Jan. 18 is Willie O'ree Day.

O’Ree, who grew up in Fredericton, became the first Black person to play in the NHL in 1958, breaking the league’s colour barrier during his debut with the Boston Bruins.

Now, the team will retire O’Ree’s number 22 jersey and honour his Hockey Hall of Fame career at 8 p.m. AT tonight, prior to their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. O’Ree plans to participate virtually from his home in San Diego.

O’Ree’s is the 12th number the Boston Bruins will have retired in the history of the franchise, which has been in existence since 1924.

Fredericton has postponed its retirement ceremony and flag raising event due to current provincial COVID-19 restrictions. A new date has yet to be chosen.