Bought for $12 in 1965, two Maud Lewis originals set to be auctioned off

5 things to know for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer, fishers rally around the family of one of their own lost at sea in Nova Scotia, and Afghan refugees share their stories of being stuck in camps after fleeing the Taliban. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail

    A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.

    Nicous Spring died following an altercation inside the Bordeaux jail in Montreal on Dec. 24, 2022. (Facebook)

  • Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year

    Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.

