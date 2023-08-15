Bouncing back from adversity: Cape Breton exhibition opens for its 107th year

In a day and age where there are so many entertainment options – many of which fit in the palm of one’s hand – there is an old-fashioned summertime tradition in North Sydney, N.S. that has been going strong for more than a century.

"I think we're at 107 years,” said Donnie MacNeil, president of the Cape Breton Exhibition Society.

It's an impressive number, especially considering back in 2021 the Exhibition's future was up in the air – in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic – uncertainty surrounding whether event organizers would be able to continue to operate on the Exhibition Grounds on Regent Street as they had for decades.

"It had been shut down for a couple of years due to COVID, and then the property came up for sale and there was some question about whether or not we would even be able to survive,” MacNeil said. “But we did come back last year with a modified schedule, this year we're back with our full schedule."

For generations the Exhibition has offered a combination of livestock showings and competitions, along with carnival rides, food vendors and other games and activities.

It’s also been a place where people could meet local farmers and their animals.

Verna Johnson and her 18-year-old miniature horse, Simon, have been coming to the Exhibition for nine years.

"It's family tradition,” Johnson said. “My daughter usually shows him. This is the first year that I've shown him in years. (Simon is) a special boy and he's worth bringing out to the public. He’s great with kids (and) he loves the attention."

It's a place where youth like 14-year-old Ava Powers of Sydney River, N.S., share the summer spotlight with their animals, especially if they're entered in any of the Exhibition's many competitions.

"This is actually my first year at the Exhibition with my horse,” Powers said. "Everybody's so sweet here. It's like a big family."

While the animals and the carnival rides have been bringing people to the exhibition grounds for more than a century, this year there's an added attraction in the form of a pretty big jackpot.

"It's become the richest barrel racing event in the Maritimes,” MacNeil said. “Between our regular sponsorship and then there's a lot of individuals and businesses stepping up and adding money to the pot, it's become huge. I think we're up to the neighbourhood of $20,000-$30,000 and it's growing."

The 107th edition of the Cape Breton Exhibition wraps up Saturday.

