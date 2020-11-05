HALIFAX -- Rick Bowness is starting a new and exciting chapter behind the bench and is having perhaps the most fun of his career.

Prior to this past season, Bowness had been a head coach in five NHL markets.

In recent years, Bowness was in a phase of his career as a successful assistant coach, ut he still had a lingering item on his hockey wish list.

"I've always wanted one more kick at it," Bowness said. "Being a head coach with a team that had a legitimate chance to win."

Last December, he was given another shot as Bowness was named Dallas Stars interim head coach.

The rest, as the saying goes, is hockey history.

Bowness led the stars to the Stanley Cup final before losing to Tampa Bay in six games.

"I count every day as a blessing," Bowness saids. "I still have the passion, I still have the love of the game."

Last week, Dallas removed the interim tag and gave the 65-year year-old a new two-year contract.

"I still want to chase the Stanley Cup," Bowness says. "If i don't get it, I don't get it, but I still want to affect my players lives in a positive way."

Now, back home in Nova Scotia, Bowness is decompressing after an intense playoff run.

"When you're in the playoffs in the National Hockey League, you are dialed in," Bowness says.

But, he was also fully aware that his fellow Nova Scotians were cheering him on the entire time.

"I'm in constant communication with my family down here," said Bowness. "They gave me titbits of what was going on, so I'm appreciative of the support."

Bowness, who was born in Moncton, spent part of his childhood in Sydney before growing up in Halifax. He went on to play in the NHL, before becoming a successful assistant and head coach.

Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame president and CEO Bruce Rainnie says the Rick Bowness hockey resume is undeniably impressive.

He is one of only three NHL coaches to be a head coach in five separate decades.

"That's a large part of what makes us so very proud of him," Rainnie says.

But Rainnie says Bowness is also incredibly popular.

Which makes this latest chapter in his career even more special.

"You could canvas the entire hockey world and not find a single person in administration or as a player to say a bad thing about him," Rainnie says.

Bowness has played and coached in the NHL going back 45 years. He is the son of maritime hockey legend Bob Bowness and father of Pittsburgh Penguins scout Ryan. He's also been a head coach or assistant for more games than anyone else in NHL history.

Through it all, Bowness remains grounded.

"We wouldn't change one day of our journey," Bowness says. "I'm doing it the rick bowness way. That's the only way I know how to do things."

He's still the same guy who grew up in Fairview, played minor hockey at Centennial Arena, and married his high school girlfriend.

"Judy and I talk about it," Bowness says. "We met when we were in high school and were 16 years old. A couple of kids from the old Halifax West. We've had quite a run."

A run that will continue as a head coach in Dallas.