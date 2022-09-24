Boy, 4, reported missing in Springville located safely two-kilometres from home: N.S. RCMP

A four-year-old boy who was reported missing in Springville, N.S., Saturday has been found safe.

In a tweet Sunday at 10 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP say the boy was found in a field two-kilometres from his home at 9 a.m.

EHS treated the boy for signs of exposure.

Police in Pictou County had asked for residents to help find the boy in the East River Side Road area , after he went missing around 5 p.m. Saturday.

An alert was sent in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough and Colchester counties around 9:00 p.m. Saturday in hopes it would help with the search.

Police thank everyone for their efforts in locating the boy.