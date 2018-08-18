

CTV Atlantic





PEGGY'S COVE, N.S. - Officials are wondering what it will take to keep people off the black rocks at Peggy’s Cove after a young boy was swept into the ocean by powerful waves on Friday morning.

Luckily for the boy, a bystander was able to pull him from the frigid waters, but not everyone who has gotten too close to the coastline has been that fortunate.

Captain Peter Richardson has been operating a tour boat around Peggy’s Cove for years, he says he’s seen plenty of close calls with visitors trying to get the perfect photo, or dip their toes in the Atlantic.

So many, that he wants to see a memorial etched with the names of each person who has died at the location, so tourists can see how many people have lost their lives by not respecting the sea.

“I think a memorial would be a great thing for people to read when they come down here that would certainly open their eyes up,” said Richardson

He says he is not sure how many names would be etched in the memorial, but he recalls a conversation with a fisherman who told him that he alone, has pulled twelve bodies out of the water over his life time.

To Peggy’s Cove Piper George Coombes the risk takers are a familiar sight, he’s said he has stepped in many times to encourage visitors to take a step back, but there have been many times when people chose not to listen to his warnings.

“There are the daredevils you can't stop them. It's thrilling, there's no question the big waves crashing, but it's those rogue waves. You don't turn your back on the ocean- never turn your back that's when it will getcha,” said Combes.

Whether or not a memorial will become a reality anytime soon is unknown, but tour operators have been experiencing a record tourism season, and remain hopeful that it will continue without any heartbreak.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.