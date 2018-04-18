

CTV Atlantic





A support group for breastfeeding mothers is outraged after seeing a story on our broadcast Tuesday night about a woman who was filmed by a stranger, while breastfeeding in a hospital waiting room.

Chantal LeBlanc is leading a campaign called, ‘Anytime, Anywhere,’ hoping to reduce the stigma around breastfeeding in public.

“People need to learn a little more about breastfeeding,” LeBlanc explains, “and have to understand that a baby can eat anywhere that they want. We eat wherever we want, so that’s the way it should be.”

Nicole Fraser says she felt violated while feeding her 10-month-old daughter, Tyler Rose, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, after a man allegedly videotaped her with his cellphone.

“At that point I started crying,” recalls Fraser. “I was basically having a panic attack.”

Cape Breton Regional Police confirmed they were called to the hospital and spoke to all parties involved, but no charges have been laid.

“Honestly, it made me sick to my stomach,” says LeBlanc, “as a breastfeeding mom. I have a 17-month-old son that I’m still nursing. I could not imagine if someone did that to me. I’m really hoping that they investigate this more.”

Officials with the Nova Scotia District Health Authority say they are investigating, and have privacy protection signs posted throughout the hospital.

“People have to understand that there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy,” explained Greg Boone of the N.S. District Health Authority yesterday, “and we don’t permit photography of patients, visitors, or residents who are waiting in public areas within our hospitals.”

According to a lawyer, there is no criminal sanction against photographing or filming people on property open to public view, but when it comes to private places, the owners set the rules.

LeBlanc says attitudes need to change, so mothers feel comfortable breastfeeding wherever they are.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.