Brown Butter Pecan Chocolate Blondies
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:50PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- ½ cup browned butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup chopped chocolate ( use what ever you have, chocolate chips work fine as well)
- ¾ cup chopped pecans
- 1 tsp sea salt to finish with
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350
- Put parchment paper inside a loaf pan or an 8x8 square pan. Spray with cooking spray.
- Browned butter is a secret to a happy life. It’s dead easy and delicious. All you need to do is put a ½ cup of butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Allow the butter to melt and bubble away until it turns amber and has a nutty aroma. Once that happens, take off the heat and let cool for five minutes.
- In a mixing bowl, add butter and brown sugar. Stir with a spoon or a mixer until combined.
- Crack in the egg and stir until well incorporated.
- Add in the flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Be careful not to overwork the dough. Just mix until everything is incorporated.
- Next up, fold in the chocolate and pecans. Save a couple of Tbsp of each to stick on the top once the dough is in the pan.
- Spoon the dough mixture into the pan and pat down flat.
- Press the left-over chocolate and pecans onto the top of the blondie.
- Bake for 28 – 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool in pan for 10 minutes.
- Remove from pan and let cool for another 10 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of theeastcoastkitchen.com