Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup browned butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup chopped chocolate ( use what ever you have, chocolate chips work fine as well)
  • ¾ cup chopped pecans
  • 1 tsp sea salt to finish with

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350
  2. Put parchment paper inside a loaf pan or an 8x8 square pan. Spray with cooking spray.
  3. Browned butter is a secret to a happy life. It’s dead easy and delicious. All you need to do is put a ½ cup of butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Allow the butter to melt and bubble away until it turns amber and has a nutty aroma. Once that happens, take off the heat and let cool for five minutes.
  4. In a mixing bowl, add butter and brown sugar. Stir with a spoon or a mixer until combined.
  5. Crack in the egg and stir until well incorporated.
  6. Add in the flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Be careful not to overwork the dough. Just mix until everything is incorporated.
  7. Next up, fold in the chocolate and pecans. Save a couple of Tbsp of each to stick on the top once the dough is in the pan.
  8. Spoon the dough mixture into the pan and pat down flat.
  9. Press the left-over chocolate and pecans onto the top of the blondie.
  10. Bake for 28 – 30 minutes.
  11. Remove from oven and let cool in pan for 10 minutes.
  12. Remove from pan and let cool for another 10 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of theeastcoastkitchen.com