ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- More than a dozen tenants were forced to flee an apartment building in western New Brunswick after someone poured a flammable liquid inside and threatened to set it on fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the three-storey building on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen was evacuated around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

No one was injured.

Police later apprehended a suspect.

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.

Electricity to the building was disconnected for safety reasons and tenants were told it could be several days before they will be allowed to return home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.