Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP

Halifax RCMP says three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.

Two of the youths are facing a charge of mischief, while the third is facing charges of mischief and abetting.

The Mounties say officers were dispatched April 21 to Bay View High School, in Upper Tantallon, N.S., where they were told a youth, assisted by two others, had taken a Pride flag from inside the school and burned it outside.

Investigators say the incident was captured on video by one of the youths.

The Mounties worked with the Halifax Regional Police Hate Crimes Unit to determine the alleged criminal offence was motivated by hate based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

The youths were arrested earlier this week and released on conditions; they are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on May 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

