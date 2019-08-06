

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotians planning to enjoy the outdoors are being warned to avoid burning fires as burning restrictions have gone into effect in many areas in the province.

Recent hot and dry weather in the region has resulted in burning being prohibited everywhere except for Cape Breton and Richmond counties. Since March 15, there have been 101 fires in Nova Scotia, including a fire on Monday in Eastern Passage and another on Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Despite recent thunderstorms bringing massive downpours, it remains unsafe to burn fires in most of the province.

"I guess the deceiving part is that people think that we've had a lot of rain because we've had all these thunder cells come through and we have this bucket of rain all at once," says Department of Lands and Forestry NS fire prevention officer, Kara McCurdy. "But, what's happening is it's running off, and it's not soaking into the fuels that are out there. So right now, it's really, really dry."

McCurdy says the province is experiencing fewer fires in 2019 compared to 2018, noting that in 2018 154 fires occurred, which burned about 250 hectares of land; while in 2019 roughly 100 hectares.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotians are doing their part to remind others of burning restrictions.

"I've noticed a lot of campers have gone back to the old charcoal BB Q's," says the owner of Wild Nature Campgrounds, Willie Wile. "It's really important when they finish with the BBQ; whether they think their coals are cold or warm, they should be discarded in the proper areas."

Despite the dry weather, Halifax Water says the HRM's water supply is plentiful; however, they always encourage people to conserve.

"Don't waste your water," says Halifax Water communications coordinator, James Campbell. "If you're watering your lawn in the peak of the day, do it in the evening or first thing in the morning, so it doesn't evaporate right away. If you're washing your car, don't let the hose run—just simple conservation measures."

Meanwhile, much of New Brunswick is also imposing burning restrictions. However, the warm weather has also prompted officials to warn residents to avoid the water in certain areas due to blue-green algae present in the province.

As for the burn restrictions in Nova Scotia, officials will announce when the bans are lifted.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace