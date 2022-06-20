Business booming along Cabot Trail ahead of tourist season
Business booming along Cabot Trail ahead of tourist season
Tourism operators along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail are already cashing in ahead of peak tourist season.
The Highland Village in Iona, N.S., only opened on June 15 for the season, but say they've already seen a steady stream of visitors through their doors.
“Right now, we're seeing mostly school children, but the off the road traffic has been very encouraging as well. I would say it's very close to our usual June traffic,” said Highland Village Director Rodney Chaisson.
The return of cruise ships also means big business for the village. The first big boat in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., last month.
“Oh, for us that's big. 38 per cent of our visitation in 2019 was cruise coming through the port of Sydney, so that's significant,” said Chaisson.
The high cost of gas hasn't slowed traffic from crossing the Canso Causeway either.
Currently, it’s hard to find vacancies at several spots along the Cabot Trail in the months of July and August.
“Booked right up, July and August we have a waiting list. There might be a couple spots left for June, but they'll be gone soon,” said Archer’s Edge Luxury Camping owner Scott Archer.
The demand is so high, rental cars are also hard to come by across the province, which is causing some problems.
“We are hearing some challenges, like car rental shortages and labour shortages with many operators, so it is still going to be a challenge, but early indications are that cash registers are going to be ringing,” said Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith.
Smith says there is pent-up demand after two years with travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also says they're seeing a lot of interest on the Destination Cape Breton website from people living in Ontario and Quebec.
“Traffic from Ontario is well up even over pre-pandemic levels. Traffic from Quebec is right there and regional visitation looks strong for this year.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
MPs get panic buttons to boost security, after minister reveals he got death threats
MPs are being given panic buttons to increase their personal security following a series of threats, and rising concern about harassment of Parliamentarians.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Toronto
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effect
As Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
-
'Shocking' video shows GO train slamming into SUV
GO Transit has released new video showing a train slamming into an SUV in Toronto while its driver was still behind the wheel.
Calgary
-
Victims of fatal Alberta highway crash identified as young couple
Two people killed in a three-vehicle crash near Three Hills, Alta. last week have been identified.
-
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
Montreal
-
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
Another landslide north of Quebec City 'inevitable,' 187 forced from homes
Public security officials are meeting today with residents north of Quebec City who have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.
Edmonton
-
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men charged
An Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areas
The first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Vehicle stolen in Sudbury abandoned in southern Ontario; suspect still at large
A vehicle stolen in Sudbury has been found abandoned in southern Ontario, police said Monday.
London
-
'I'm just trying to protect my child': Mother claims child came home with cuts, bruises from daycare amid Kidorable closure
A mother spoke with CTV News after claiming her 3-year-old daughter allegedly suffered from bite marks, broken skin that would bleed, and bruising every time she came home from Kidorable Child Care Centre.
-
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
Homes and schools were impacted after a car hit a gas meter in London's Glen Cairn neighbourhood.
-
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
A car stopped short of an embankment that drops to a parking lot in south London after a crash on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
-
Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwave
Sunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
Ottawa
-
Additional $60 million needed for Stage 2 LRT
Ottawa city councillors are being asked to approve another $60 million for the city’s Stage 2 LRT project, as a completion date for the project remains uncertain.
-
Femicide inquest hears from survivors about importance of bystander intervention
An inquest examining the deaths of three women killed by their former partner is hearing from an educator about how bystanders can respond to intimate partner violence.
-
Foundation laid for new Ottawa central library
Monday marked a major milestone in the construction of Ottawa’s new central library.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon streets flood during downpour
As Saskatoon was pummeled by rain Monday afternoon, some streets in the city were overflowing with water.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'
Police Chief Troy Cooper says the Saskatoon Police Service will provide as much information as possible as an investigation into a police custody death gets underway.
Vancouver
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver police
Two people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
Regina
-
Search continues for teen reported missing in Sask. lake: RCMP
RCMP is continuing to search Buffalo Pound Lake for a teen who was reported missing on Friday after they were swept out into the water by wind and waves.
-
Death investigation leads to murder charges: Regina police
A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder following the investigation into the death of a woman on Friday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Former leader of Canadian Nationalist Party represents himself on first day of assault trial
Travis Patron, the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, is representing himself during an assault trial happening at the Delta Hotel.
Vancouver Island
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Langford
Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incident
Victoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.