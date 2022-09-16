Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle

Doctor shortage

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

A surging tide of people - ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham - have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.

Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?

Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.

Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin

A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze

    A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.

    A fire at 153 Sydeham St. in London on Sept. 15, 2022. (Source: Ava Henderson)

  • Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street

    It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.

  • Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health

    A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island