

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Canada Day fireworks have been postponed in Victoria Park, Prince Edward Island, because of bad weather.

City officials say the fireworks will be held Tuesday at 10 p.m.

They say public safety is the city's number one concern and the decision was not made lightly.

They thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Charlottetown Fire Department says the Canada Day fireworks show in Victoria Park is one of largest in Canada, requiring a significant amount of set up time.

Environment Canada shows Charlottetown has been seeing a steady drizzle for the past 24 hours, which are forecast to end this morning.