ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Canada's 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax

    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who is the current chair of the Council of the Federation, is hosting the event in the city's downtown core.

    Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that premiers will be focused on discussing "key issues" like affordability, housing and infrastructure.

    He also says he expects to have conversations about the relationships between the provinces and the federal government.

    A statement from Newfoundland and Labrador's executive council says it's expected the premiers will continue discussion on "revitalizing cooperative federalism" in Canada.

    The Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, is scheduled to meet Monday through Wednesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News