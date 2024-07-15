Canada's 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax
Canada's premiers will be in Halifax Monday to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia's capital.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who is the current chair of the Council of the Federation, is hosting the event in the city's downtown core.
Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that premiers will be focused on discussing "key issues" like affordability, housing and infrastructure.
He also says he expects to have conversations about the relationships between the provinces and the federal government.
A statement from Newfoundland and Labrador's executive council says it's expected the premiers will continue discussion on "revitalizing cooperative federalism" in Canada.
The Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, is scheduled to meet Monday through Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.
BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case
The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.
DEVELOPING Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
The biggest question the U.S. Secret Service will have to answer, according to a former special agent in charge
A former U.S. Secret Service agent says those involved in Donald Trump's security detail will have some questions to answer following an assassination attempt.
Trump is expected to pick his vice presidential nominee on Monday, the first day of GOP convention
Donald Trump said he plans to announce his vice presidential pick on Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention.
What to expect from the 2024 Republican National Convention, just days after the Trump rally shooting
The Republican party kicks off its convention to pick its presidential nominee in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, just two days after former U.S. president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Here's CTVNews.ca's guide on what to expect.
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Kenya police say suspected serial killer has confessed to murdering 42 women
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon that could be used to shelter future explorers
Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts.
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
Major downtown intersection to be closed all week amid Spadina Avenue gridlock
A major downtown intersection has been shut down for an entire week, creating the potential for further gridlock along a corridor that has already seen a significant slowdown due to streetcar track work.
Calgary to increase water pressure in feeder main, could ease water restrictions Thursday
City officials say an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant will be activated by mid-day Monday to increase water speed and pressure on the feeder main.
-
Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail
One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.
Almost 1.5M people attended this year's Calgary Stampede
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
Oilers trade Bourgault to Senators for Jarventie, 4th-round pick
The Oilers traded Bourgault and Jake Chiasson to the Ottawa Senators for Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.
-
Edmonton activates extreme heat response for the week as temperatures soar again
The City of Edmonton has activated its extreme heat response, with temperatures into the 30s expected for most of the week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy heat wave starts Tuesday
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
-
Ottawa lifeguards selected to supervise aquatic events at Paris 2024 Games
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
-
4 injured in weekend head-on crash on Wolfe Island
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.
Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
-
Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
-
Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Local killed in ATV crash in northern Ontario
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
-
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
'What’s wrong with this machine?' Chatham grandparents win $100,000
Chatham grandparents have won $100,000 after playing the lottery for 30 years.
-
Heat warning issued in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex heat warning continues
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Chatham-Kent Monday morning, potentially continuing into Tuesday.
-
Lakeshore native wins big in Bowmanville, Ont.
Lakeshore, Ont. native Roman De Angelis took home a big win in Bowmanville, Ont. on Sunday.
Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba ends after two months
A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.
-
Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, heavy winds to Winnipeg
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
-
Manitobans can enjoy free provincial park access this week
If Manitobans have been wanting to make it out to one of the province's parks, this is the week to do it.
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers estimate 25,000 attended festival in 2024
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
-
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
Sask. man drowns in Prince Albert National Park
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Saskatoon home completely destroyed in weekend fire
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of a fiery incident early Sunday morning.
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.