Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings

The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.

The youth, who is now 16 years old, was originally charged with two-counts of attempted murder but has since pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault.

The court heard from Dr. Joanna Kayfitz, a clinical and forensic psychologist with the IWK Health Centre Youth Forensic Service, who conducts forensic psychological assessments on behalf of the Nova Scotia Provincial Youth Court.

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Additional testimony from medical professionals and psychologists who take the witness stand is protected by a publication ban imposed by Judge Elizabeth Buckle.

Kayfitz shared details from the psychological assessment she completed of the teen, which was based on five clinical meetings they held over the span of 23 hours. Her assessment culminated in an 86-page report.

Youth Crown attorney Terry Nickerson combed through the report, questioning Kayfitz over details leading up to the stabbings at the high school in March 2023.

Earlier witness accounts, which were confirmed in the agreed statements of facts, revealed the student had been called into the vice-principal’s office for disciplinary action relating to hand-drawn posters the teen had put up around the school.

A knife was found on the student in the office, but he was carrying other knives as well when the attack ensued and the vice-principal was stabbed in his office.

A school administrator who was nearby was also stabbed as the teen ran from the office.

Police arrested the teenager at the school after the suspect attempted to harm himself with a knife.

Court will hear next from a group of witnesses and school staff who will deliver impact statements.

