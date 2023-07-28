Canadian ballet legend Frank Augustyn spends the week at the Rothesay Ballet School
Six ballet dancers at the Rothesay Ballet School in Rothesay, N.B., had the chance of a lifetime this past week.
“It’s been crazy,” says 18-year-old ballet dancer Julianna Porier. “We’ve worked really hard, we’ve been sore a lot and I feel like we’ve gained an experience we’ll never forget.”
Porier is referring to having Canadian ballet legend Frank Augustyn join the class as an instructor.
Augustyn was the National Ballet of Canada’s principal dancer from 1972 to 1989, and has performed around the globe.
“The time went by really really fast,” says Augustyn. “And I thoroughly enjoyed working with the dancers.”
In the mornings Augustyn would teach sessions on the ballet barre, among other areas, while the afternoon consisted of learning a new performance choreographed by Augustyn. The dancers had a chance to show case their dance Friday afternoon in front of family.
Augustyn admits he was impressed by the level of skill the dancers have learned from the Rothesay school.
“They teach the foundational work of ballet which is really the underpinnings of all dance,” Augustyn says. “And it’s not always easy to do, to teach that kind of training to a very young child.”
This marks the second time the ballet legend has come to instruct at the Rothesay academy. Ballet school artistic director Corissa Arseneau was a student the last time Augustyn came to the school over a decade ago.
“I can remember how excited so I was very excited to get him to come back,” Arseneau says.
“They’ve been excited,” says Arseneau in regards to the current generation of dancers learning under Augustyn. “And yeah [they’ve] been a little intimidated, but they have stepped up to the challenge and they’ve been doing very very well.”
14-year-old dancer Ally Trask says the lessons have been on point.
“We’ve learned just so much it’s unreal,” Trask says. “You can always improve and work harder.”
Augustyn says it’s important for him to help share his knowledge with the younger generation, just as those before did for him.
“I hope in my way, to give that back and pass it along,” says Augustyn. “Hand over the torch and let them go with it, let them run with it and get better, be better.”
The school already has plans to bring Augustyn back in the future for further instruction.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Toronto
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
Calgary
-
Province to continue financial support for Calgary Stampede despite sex abuse settlement
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will continue to provide financial support for the Calgary Stampede despite calls from a federal MP to pull funding from Ottawa in the wake of a sex-abuse settlement.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary
Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Shein opens pop-up shop in Montreal area amid multiple controversies
Shein, the popular but controversial online discount retailer, has made its way to Montreal as part of a global pop-up strategy. The massive retailer is facing a slew of issues, including a lawsuit for copyright infringement, claims of labour exploitation, and pollution concerns.
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
'So much fun': Edmonton teens working Taste of Edmonton to help fund soccer dreams
It's not your typical sports fundraiser, but a local soccer team is cooking up a storm at Taste of Edmonton to raise money so they can keep playing the sport they love.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. paramedics first in Canada to offer opioid withdrawal treatment
Every paramedic in the Cochrane District is trained and ready to offer an opioid withdrawal treatment called buprenorphine-naloxone, known more commonly by the brand-name drug Suboxone.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation
London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.
-
Tenants who won the right to return to their Sarnia apartment believe their fight isn't over
More than a dozen residents locked out of their Earlscourt Drive apartment complex in Sarnia moved back into their apartment units on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
-
12-year-old girl shot while camping at remote cabin in Manitoba: RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot while camping with family members at a remote cabin in Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm with strong winds, nickel size hail and heavy rain rolled through Ottawa Friday afternoon, damaging dozens of trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
Saskatchewan's mysterious grove of crooked trees beguiles visitors
Just off a secluded Saskatchewan grid road is a botanical wonder that draws people from far and wide.
-
Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say
Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Victim of daylight shooting in Richmond, B.C., identified as Ravinder Samra
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in broad daylight in Richmond, B.C., Thursday as a 36-year-old who was known to police.
-
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
-
Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames
Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.
Regina
-
Regina police move to clear city hall encampment
Resident of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.
-
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
-
Class action proceeds against PHSA over 1-year employment of fake nurse in B.C.
A class action lawsuit has been certified against the Provincial Health Services Authority on behalf of some 1,150 patients who interacted with an unlicensed nurse who worked at B.C. Women’s Hospital for more than a year.