Canadian Music Hall of Famer set to perform at N.S. music festival

A popular Canadian musician will be making his way to Nova Scotia this summer to take part in the Stan Rogers Folk Festival, also known as Stanfest.

Jim Cuddy is a singer-songwriter who is best known for his association with the band Blue Rodeo, and he will be one of the many names coming to Canso, N.S., in July to perform in the festival.

Stanfest, which is entering its 26th year, has become a staple in the Nova Scotian summer music scene, and Cuddy is headlining the event on July 26.

Cuddy’s lengthy music career has led to him being the recipient of many awards, including 15 Juno Awards, the Order of Canada, and the Governor General Performing Arts Award. Cuddy was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame alongside his Blue Rodeo bandmates, and he even has a star on the Walk of Fame in Toronto.

“We pride ourselves on being Canada’s Songwriter Festival and Jim’s catalog of songs, both solo and with Blue Rodeo, stand out from the pack. He is one of our most frequently requested artists and we are excited to welcome him back,” says festival producer Troy Greencorn.

Alongside Cuddy, other name performing at the festival include Dave Gunning, Terra Spencer, Tim Baker, and The Once.

Tickets are now available on their website, with children under 12 gaining entry for free. A full list of performers is also available on the Stanfest website.

