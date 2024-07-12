Rain totals from the remnants of Beryl for the Maritimes
The remnants of Beryl arrived with highly varied impacts around the Maritime region. While some contended with a light-to-moderate rain, others received downpours and thunderstorms that resulted in flash flooding.
One of the hardest hit regions was the Annapolis Valley area of Nova Scotia. Some personal weather stations in that area recorded rain totals between 100-and-133 millimetres with hourly rain amounts that reach 30-to-45 millimetres per hour for consecutive hours. A combination of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Rainfall Warning were in effect for the area during the weather event.
Weather station and volunteer observer reports from the remnants of Beryl. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Heat and humidity returns
Oftentimes in the summer, a round of rain and thunderstorms will break a stretch of hot and humid weather, but that won’t be the case this time.
A continuing southerly wind driven by a strong area of high pressure near Bermuda is keeping warm, humid air moving up the eastern U.S. seaboard and into the Maritimes.
Heat warnings are once again in place for central/southern New Brunswick and much of mainland Nova Scotia as humidex values are expected to make it feel between 36 and 39 C Friday afternoon.
Heat warnings back in effect for parts of the Maritimes on Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Hot weather likely to extend into next week
Daytime high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday in the Maritimes are expected to reach the high-20s and low-30s for most communities. The muggy air will make it feel well into the 30s. Environment Canada says the currently issued heat warnings look likely to remain in effect through Wednesday.
Humidex values expected in the Maritimes near 3 p.m. on Saturday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
With the wind mostly expected to continue out of the south and southwest, a cooling sea breeze will be felt the most on parts of the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
Some showery weather is expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening across southern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Those showers will mostly clear before sunrise on Sunday. There will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nova Scotia Sunday afternoon and evening.
Humidex values expected in the Maritimes near 3 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
In long range forecast guidance, a cold front is projected to cross the Maritimes on Thursday of next week. The front cooling temperatures are allowing for less humid brand of air to arrive in a westerly wind behind it.
