71-year-old man dead after P.E.I. crash

    A 71-year-old Prince Edward Island man is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Tignish on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash in Christopher Cross near Route 161 around 4:10 p.m. They learned a pick-up truck travelling on Route 14 left the road.

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

