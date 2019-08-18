

An artist in Cape Breton who's planning an Anne Murray Tribute show hopes it will introduce the Grammy winner's music to new audiences.

"Who, my age, didn't listen to Anne Murray growing up as a kid? You couldn't escape her!" said star performer in tribute show, Jenn Sheppard.

The Springhill, Nova Scotia Native is known for her Grammy's, gold records, and even a museum. Her albums have sold more than 55 million copies worldwide.

Sheppard, who is planning the tribute show for next month, says she's felt a connection to the legend her whole life.

"I remember, as a kid, singing at a wedding one time, and when the wedding was over, a lady came up to me and said 'You're just a little Anne Murray!', and that was the best compliment I could have gotten," said Sheppard.

Sheppard has covered many Anne Murray hits at the Savoy Theatre in the past but this time, she's taking a new show to the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre.

Sheppard says the tribute show is a way to honour Murray's beautiful music.

"It is meant to be a tribute to the music of Anne Murray," said Sheppard. "It's not so much that I'm impersonating Anne Murray because, I don't know if anybody really can impersonate her to the nth degree."

To add to the authenticity of the tribute show, a band member who was a big part of Anne Murrays performances for decades will be lending his talents and sharing the stage with Sheppard.

"We have Anny Murray's actual guitar player - original guitar player for thirty years – which is Georges Hebert," said Sheppard.

Anne Murray herself learned of the tribute show Sheppard is planning and fully supports it.

"We did get to chat about the fact that I was doing that and she was very complimentary. She's just very kind," said Sheppard.

The tribute show is a one-night event taking place on September 13 at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald