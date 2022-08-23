Cape Breton Exhibition returns to record-high crowds
The crowds may be gone and the horses returned to their stables, but the 2022 edition of the Cape Breton Exhibition is one organizer’s are still talking about on Tuesday.
“It was more than just a regular exhibition, considering it's been two years because of the pandemic and with the scare of actually losing it, so it was fantastic to see so many people show up to support the exhibition,” said Jennifer MacNeil, a member of the Cape Breton Western Riders Society.
Thousands came through the gates from Thursday to Sunday of last week, breaking previous attendance records.
“We're looking at just north of 8,000 people in addition to all of our exhibitors, so we probably had 10,000 people on the grounds and that is more people in three days than we used to bring in for five and six days,” said Donnie MacNeil, chair of the Cape Breton Exhibition Society.
It comes just months after the facility and grounds were put up for sale with the future of the racetrack, stables and barn up in the air.
However, a bid by a local group and community support saved the more than 105-year-old exhibition.
A surreal weekend for Jennifer MacNeil, who is with the Cape Breton Western Riders Society, which has more than 200 members and has been using this facility for nearly 50 years.
“To show up on the show grounds and to see everybody back and everyone with the exact same smile on their face of relief that we're finally here and it's going to keep going for next generations,” she said.
Crowd numbers were not the only record-breaking stats this past weekend.
Sponsorships were also through the roof, with donations coming in from businesses both big and small.
“There was one of our gals that competed in the barrels on Friday and she walked away with over $4,000 in prize money. So, it's a fantastic boost for anyone travelling and having to pay extra costs,” said Jennifer MacNeil.
Given the short window, Donnie MacNeil said that up until a couple of weeks ago, there were some doubts whether the event would even materialize, but that is all but a memory now.
“Everybody was just so happy that we were able to save the facility and save the tradition and we're looking at big things moving forward,” he said.
