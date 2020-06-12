SYDNEY, N.S. -- The lights are off, the doors closed and the future of the Cape Breton Farmers Market is still unclear.

The big crowds and the community atmosphere is not something organizers can offer right now.

"Some of the limitations make it not really worth our while at this point," says organizer Brenna Phillips.

Phillips is on the farmers market committee, but is also a vendor. She says it’s been a tough time for a lot of local entrepreneurs.

That’s why the market has partnered with a local food hub to offer products online.

"If I didn’t have that opportunity, I would be in big trouble," Phillips said. "I also lost my part-time job, so this is what I got right now."

Vendor Steve Smith says the closure has had a big impact on him.

"We make very good money every Saturday at the farmers market," he said.

Smith is the owner of Bungalow Beans. He says competing with the larger coffee chains is hard enough and that's why the market has been a good source of income.

"We have a lot of customers, we have a lot of repeat customers, and this time of year we would have a lot of tourists in as well," Smith said.

With that revenue gone, the farmers market has set up a smaller retail store, to try and help vendors cover costs.

"Our craftspeople will be able to have a selection of their products in their store for viewing," Phillips said. "The store is a smaller space and it’s much easier for an employee to monitor social distancing and easier to manage."

A meeting will be held this week to decide when the farmers market will open their doors to the public again. And these vendors are hoping that will be soon.