Cape Breton man, 75, dies in ATV crash: RCMP
A 75-year-old Cape Breton man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Inverness County District RCMP was called to a single-vehicle crash on a trail off Point Malcolm Road near Point Tupper, N.S., around 10:45 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found an ATV overturned on the trail.
Police say the ATV driver, and lone rider, was pinned under the vehicle.
The Port Hawkesbury, N.S., man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia's suspension of a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
Toronto
-
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
-
Continued 'critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes' impact Durham Region emergency departments
Durham Region emergency departments “continue to experience critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes”, according to a joint statement issued Saturday by Lakeridge Health and the Region of Durham Paramedic Services (RDPS).
-
Man seriously injured in collision involving cyclist and driver in Toronto's east end
A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital following a collision involving a cyclist and a driver.
Calgary
-
Actor Jon Hamm visits Canmore hockey team
Local hockey players got the surprise of a lifetime when a Hollywood celebrity visited their match on Friday evening.
-
Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback
The Edmonton Oilers showed once again on Saturday night that even when they get down, they're never out of it.
-
Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted
Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Driver killed in burning vehicle after crashing into pole on Quebec highway
A driver has been killed after crashing into a pole and being trapped in a burning vehicle.
-
Halloween decorations show the 'real horror' of domestic violence
A Montreal shelter for abused women is using Halloween as a reminder that women are living in real horror in their homes with its "Fear Windows" displays that depict domestic violence and are on display throughout the city.
Edmonton
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
-
U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand
An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
London
-
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
-
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
-
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
Winnipeg
-
-
'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers
A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.
-
Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum
The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.
Ottawa
-
FOG ADVISORY
FOG ADVISORY | Thick blanket of fog covers Ottawa
Environment Canada warns fog will create "near zero visibility" in parts of Ottawa and Gatineau Sunday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about today's Atletico Ottawa game
Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League final at TD Place. Game time is 6 p.m.
-
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of Iran
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the Iran’s repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meadow Lake dad-to-be becomes Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire
A Meadow Lake man won a million dollars two days before his daughter was born according to Sask. Lotteries
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
Vancouver
-
Joining huge Vancouver rally too risky, some Iranian-Canadians say
As thousands of people formed a human chain across Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran on Saturday, others watched tearfully from a distance.
-
Vancouverites want to see brighter, more visible roads
Slick roads, foggy windshields, reduced visibility — the return of the rain to Metro Vancouver brings with it dangers for drivers and pedestrians.
-
These are the most and least expensive items on the menu at Vancouver's new Michelin-starred restaurants
The eight selected restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences, but one thing they have in common is price.
Regina
-
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
-
A 'spooktacular' time in the Queen City
While Halloween is not until Monday, ghosts, ghouls, zombies, princesses and more were roaming the Queen City Saturday.
-
Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships
The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen surfboard
A Vancouver surfer had his board stolen in the parking lot of a Nanaimo McDonald's last week, according to police.
-
Rainfall warnings issued on Vancouver Island as storm approaches
A special weather statement has been upgraded to a rainfall warning for parts of Vancouver Island.
-
750 veterans' graves to be honoured in Cowichan Valley ahead of Remembrance Day
Graves of veterans in the Cowichan Valley will be honoured with a white cross for their service over the next two weekends leading up to Remembrance Day.