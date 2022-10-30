Cape Breton man, 75, dies in ATV crash: RCMP

A 75-year-old Cape Breton man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Inverness County District RCMP was called to a single-vehicle crash on a trail off Point Malcolm Road near Point Tupper, N.S., around 10:45 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an ATV overturned on the trail.

Police say the ATV driver, and lone rider, was pinned under the vehicle.

The Port Hawkesbury, N.S., man was pronounced dead at the scene.