ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. fiscal update projects bigger deficit due to 'significant' travel nurse costs

    New Brunswick Finance Minister René Legacy presents a fiscal update on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Fredericton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam New Brunswick Finance Minister René Legacy presents a fiscal update on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Fredericton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam
    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    New Brunswick's new Liberal finance minister is projecting a deficit of $92.1 million for the current fiscal year, a reversal from the $40.9-million surplus budgeted last spring by the previous Progressive Conservative government.

    René Legacy's second quarter update released today shows a worsening situation since the last update in August, which pegged the deficit at $27.6 million.

    He says that as of the end of September, total revenue this year is projected to be $118.8 million higher than budgeted.

    Legacy attributes the revenue growth to an increase in conditional grants from the federal government and gains in both personal and corporate income tax.

    However total expenses are projected to be over budget by $251.8 million, with the most significant spending coming from the Health Department -- which is over budget by $193 million -- mainly because of contracts with private firms to provide temporary nurses, also known as travel nurses.

    The net debt is projected to be $12.2 billion.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs

    The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News