Cape Breton man charged in connection to dog’s death following reports it was dragged from a truck

Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.

Hugh Matthews, 34, has been charged with causing distress to an animal.

The dog that was reportedly dragged from a truck on Friday was later pronounced dead, the SPCA said in a statement Tuesday.

Matthews is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 27.

