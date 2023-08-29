Cape Breton man charged in connection to dog’s death following reports it was dragged from a truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
Hugh Matthews, 34, has been charged with causing distress to an animal.
The dog that was reportedly dragged from a truck on Friday was later pronounced dead, the SPCA said in a statement Tuesday.
Matthews is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 27.
