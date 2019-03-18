

A man is facing 24 charges, including impaired driving and assault, after he allegedly stole a vehicle and attacked two women inside a pizza shop in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Alexandra’s Pizza on Charlotte Street late Friday evening.

Police say a man stole a vehicle and entered the shop, where he allegedly assaulted two people, and then threatened to steal another vehicle.

The man tried to flee the restaurant, but he was arrested at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aaron Curtis Mickey is facing charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited, refusing a breathalyzer, resisting arrest, and uttering a death threat, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of theft of a vehicle, and 11 breaches of probation.

The 39-year-old Coxheath, N.S., man was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. He is due to appear Monday in Sydney provincial court.