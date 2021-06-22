HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man from Point Aconi, N.S. is facing several charges after police stopped his vehicle on Saturday night.

RCMP Traffic Services Cape Breton says at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 19, officers were conducting patrols in Point Aconi after receiving numerous complaints of street racing in the area.

While on patrol, police say they saw a vehicle drive by with the driver not wearing a seatbelt. Police conducted a traffic stop and noted that the vehicle also had expired registration.

Police say while speaking with the driver, a 44-year-old man from Point Aconi, officers noted that he was displaying signs of impairment, and he was subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, police say they observed a large knife in the front seat and located 10 grams of cocaine during a search of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the North Sydney RCMP Detachment and underwent a drug recognition evaluation.

The driver has been released from custody and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the driver was also issued summary offence tickets for not wearing an available seatbelt and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration. He will be appearing in Sydney Provincial Court at a later date.