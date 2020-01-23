HALIFAX -- Cape Breton obstetrician, Dr. Manivasan Moodley, is facing allegations of professional misconduct following allegations of inappropriate comments.

In February, the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons will hold a hearing into allegations against Moodley.

According to the college, the allegations, which involve two patients, date back to July 2017.

In one case, Moodley is accused of making inappropriate comments on a patient's physical appearance, performing a physical examination of the patient in a sexualized manner and asking questions of a sexual nature.

In another case with another patient, Moodley is accused of unnecessarily requesting an internal examination, complimenting the patient on the colour of her underwear and violating physician and patient boundaries by showing up at her workplace.

Moodley's medical licence has had interim restrictions imposed since September 2017; which included having an attendant with him from beginning to end when seeing female patients.

Moodley denies the allegations and says he will be fighting them.



