HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a group of students with assault after an altercation between a man and several youth in Glace Bay, N.S., last month.

Police say they have arrested and charged eight students of Glace Bay High School.

Police were called to the area of a pathway between the properties of the Superstore and Glace Bay High at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Once on scene, officers found a 42-year-old man with minor injuries. He was assessed by EHS at the scene.

Information from the victim and video of the incident were referred to the school liaison officer at Glace Bay High, who was able to identify all youth involved in the altercation.

The students -– seven males and one female -– have been placed on conditions to not contact the victim or any of the individuals in the video.

They are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Nov. 18.