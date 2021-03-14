HALIFAX -- Cape Breton police say they are investigating two weekend robberies they believe are related, both at Circle K Irving stores.

On Saturday at 9:21 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K on Kings Road in Howie Centre, N.S.

When they arrived, police say they learned three men entered the store with their faces covered. According to police, the men stole items and money, running away toward Sydney River. The suspects did not use weapons, and nobody was injured.

Later the same night at 10:55 p.m., police responded to a different Circle K, this one on King Street in North Sydney, N.S.

At this location, police say three men stole items and money, running out of the store.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Police service told CTV News that in this case, the clerk saw a weapon, but it wasn’t used.

Police say they believe both incidents are related, and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.