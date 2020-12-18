HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a man who they say robbed and assaulted a 75-year-old.

Police say a group approached the man on Monday evening outside the Sydney Credit Union on Townsend Street in Sydney, N.S.

According to police, the man was assaulted in his vehicle and had his wallet taken. The victim was treated at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say with the help of information from witnesses, they were able to identify the suspect as Daniel John Stevens of Sydney. He was arrested Friday afternoon and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

Stevens is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wearing a disguise.

Police say they are still looking for more persons of interest and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.